SIR controversy: INDIA Bloc delegation to meet President Droupadi Murmu today

READ THIS: 'They didn't seek permission in time': Delhi Police on CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar

A 10-member delegation of opposition leaders is expected to meet the President. The delegation will include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, among others.

The INDIA bloc leaders are seeking the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have raised concerns about the exercise and have been pressing for accountability from the Election Commission.

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News Alert! President Murmu agrees to meet INDIA bloc leaders at 8 pm Friday: Sources. https://t.co/BFaex4F2MJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026

Opposition MPs have been staging protests in the national capital for the past three days, demanding Kumar's resignation. The demonstrations reflect the opposition's continuing objections to the electoral roll revision process and its demand for action over the alleged irregularities.

The planned meeting with President Murmu is expected to provide opposition leaders an opportunity to formally raise their concerns and present their demands before the head of state.

ALSO READ: CJP protest on Oct 10: Entry, exit at 57 Delhi metro stations likely to be shut. List of stations closed on Saturday

The development comes as the INDIA bloc continues to coordinate its response to the controversy, with its leaders seeking intervention over the issues surrounding the electoral roll revision exercise.

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The SIR exercise is at the centre of the opposition's concerns, with the bloc questioning the process and demanding accountability from the poll body. The allegations have triggered protests by opposition MPs, who have maintained their demand for the CEC's resignation.

The President's office has confirmed the meeting for today evening, according to sources cited by PTI. Further details about the discussions and any response from the President's office were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court questioned the petitioners challenging restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned October 10 protest, asking how it could balance protesters’ rights with those of citizens who need access to public transport and essential services without hearing from the organisers.

“How do we balance if the scales are not here before us? Give us something,” the court asked, seeking details about the protest organisers and the expected number of participants.