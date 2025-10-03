Sir Creek standoff: How a 96-km marshland shapes India-Pakistan tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, cautioning that any “misadventure” in the Sir Creek sector would invite a “decisive response” strong enough to “change both history and geography.”

Singh flagged Pakistan’s “ill intent” in expanding military infrastructure in the region, adding that the neighbour continues to provoke disputes despite 78 years of India’s independence.

What is Sir Creek?

At first glance, Sir Creek appears to be little more than a 96-km stretch of muddy, uninhabited marshland between Gujarat and Sindh. Yet, this narrow tidal estuary has been at the heart of one of South Asia’s most complex territorial disputes.

The creek marks the official westernmost border between India and Pakistan. But colonial-era maps and conflicting agreements have kept the dispute alive for decades.

Pakistan’s claim: Cites a 1914 resolution, arguing the eastern bank is the boundary.

India’s stand: Points to a 1925 map and the internationally recognised Thalweg principle, which places the border along the mid-channel of a navigable waterway.

Pakistan disputes the Thalweg’s applicability, insisting Sir Creek is not navigable.

Why Sir Creek matters?

The marshy strip holds weighty military, strategic, and economic implications.

Strategic access: Control influences maritime boundaries and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) in the Arabian Sea. India’s presence here serves as a deterrent, with Rajnath Singh underlining that “one route to Karachi passes through Sir Creek.”

Military leverage: For Pakistan, access could enable a pincer strategy in future conflicts — simultaneous pressure from Kashmir, Rajasthan/Punjab, and the Sir Creek flank.

Naval presence: Control strengthens the Pakistan Navy’s positioning along its coastline, enhancing security near Gujarat’s waters.

Economic stakes

Sir Creek is among Asia’s richest fishing grounds, sustaining thousands of families. The dispute routinely leads to the arrest of Indian and Pakistani fishermen, who stray across undefined boundaries.

The region is also believed to hold untapped oil and gas reserves. Exploration remains frozen due to the dispute, though Pakistan has sought international deals — such as with the US — for development.