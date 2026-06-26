'Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary tried to...': Police on Lohagad fort murder case probe

Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, who have been arrested in the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, initially tried to blame each other during questioning, according to a police official involved in the investigation. The official said this is common in cases where people are accused of jointly planning a murder.

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He added that Siya later admitted that she had hatched the conspiracy, while Chetan was also involved in the planning.

“Initially, both (Siya and Chetan) tried to shift the blame onto each other, which is a common tendency among criminals during interrogation. However, Siya eventually admitted that she hatched the conspiracy, and Chetan was also involved in the planning,” the police official told news agency PTI.

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Police said their probe into the death of 25-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal at Pune’s Lohagad Fort found that the alleged conspiracy was discussed during a meeting between Siya and Chetan at a cafe on June 17, a day before Agarwal died after being pushed into a gorge. CCTV footage accessed by India Today TV showed Siya and Chetan entering the cafe at around 4.35 pm and leaving nearly an hour later at around 5.30 pm.

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Police officials said the two discussed the plan during that meeting and that Siya had shared details about Lohagad Fort with Chetan after researching the location through YouTube videos. Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 while on a trek to Lohagad Fort with his fiancée Siya. The couple had got engaged earlier this year and were due to get married in November, with their families reportedly planning a wedding in Rajasthan.

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Police suspect that Siya, who was already in a relationship with Chetan, did not want to marry Ketan and plotted the murder with her boyfriend. The case was initially registered as an accidental death. However, police later began examining it as a murder case after finding inconsistencies in Siya’s account of what happened at the fort and after analysing CCTV footage, digital evidence and other material collected during the investigation.

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According to police, the investigation took a new turn after footage showed a hooded man near the couple on the Lohagad Fort trail. Police later identified the man as Chetan, and questioning of him and Siya led investigators to believe that Ketan’s fall was not accidental but part of a planned act.