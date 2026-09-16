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‘Someone gave me ₹20 to eat’: Maharashtra's richest MLA spends the day as a beggar

‘Someone gave me ₹20 to eat’: Maharashtra's richest MLA spends the day as a beggar

Shah’s wealth is widely acknowledged. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election affidavit, he reported assets of around ₹3,383 crore, making him one of the state’s wealthiest legislators.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 12:53 PM IST
‘Someone gave me ₹20 to eat’: Maharashtra's richest MLA spends the day as a beggarMaharashtra BJP MLA Parag Shah 3300 crore property becomes beggar in Ghatkopar.

In a startling experiment aimed at understanding life on the other side of wealth, Parag Shah, a BJP MLA from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East, spent an entire day disguised as a beggar, foregoing his security details, luxury vehicles, and designer attire. The experiment, recommended by a Jain guru, sought to reveal the realities everyday needy people face in the city.

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“All the respect and honour, the people who line up to meet you -- the same people, when I go to them, become taller than me. So, that is the reality of life,” Shah said after the experience. He walked through busy streets, boarded crowded trains, and spoke with passersby for alms.

Shah’s wealth is widely acknowledged. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election affidavit, he reported assets of around ₹3,383 crore, making him one of the state’s wealthiest legislators. The realtor-cum-politician has also previously served as a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ALSO READ: ‘You came here as a beggar’: AI startup founder recalls humiliation and a stranger’s kind move

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A samosa vendor, unaware of the man’s true identity, offered a free bite and a smile, reminding spectators of momentary kindness that can emerge in crowded urban life. “Someone gave me ₹20, Go baba, eat food," Shah said, noting that a few generous individuals still chose to help in small ways, despite not knowing who he really was.

"And that is my own experience. When I told the samosa seller that I did not have money, he still gave me the samosa with a smile. The man was very small, a poor hawker, but without making a face even once, he gave me the samosa," he said.

Shah, who is active in the real estate sector, not only begged for alms but also ate the food he received and sat by the roadside like a beggar. Later, after removing his makeup, he went back to the places he had visited and spoke to the same people again, reflecting on how they had reacted without knowing who he was. He later shared the experience with his guru and others. He emphasised that the experience would inform his approach to policy discussions on social welfare, housing, and public services.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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