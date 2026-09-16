‘Someone gave me ₹20 to eat’: Maharashtra's richest MLA spends the day as a beggar

Shah’s wealth is widely acknowledged. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election affidavit, he reported assets of around ₹3,383 crore, making him one of the state’s wealthiest legislators. The realtor-cum-politician has also previously served as a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

🙏 पवित्र पर्युषण पर्व पर एक प्रेरणादायी अनुभव 🙏



परम पूज्य राष्ट्रसंत श्री नम्रमुनि महाराज साहेब ने अपने प्रवचन में समाज के जरूरतमंद लोगों के प्रति संवेदनशीलता, करुणा और मानवता का संदेश दिया।



गुरुदेव की आज्ञा का पालन करते हुए वेशभूषा बदलकर घाटकोपर रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में आम… pic.twitter.com/mFL2cWWfne — Parag Shah (@ParagShahBJP) September 14, 2026

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A samosa vendor, unaware of the man’s true identity, offered a free bite and a smile, reminding spectators of momentary kindness that can emerge in crowded urban life. “Someone gave me ₹20, Go baba, eat food," Shah said, noting that a few generous individuals still chose to help in small ways, despite not knowing who he really was.

"And that is my own experience. When I told the samosa seller that I did not have money, he still gave me the samosa with a smile. The man was very small, a poor hawker, but without making a face even once, he gave me the samosa," he said.

Shah, who is active in the real estate sector, not only begged for alms but also ate the food he received and sat by the roadside like a beggar. Later, after removing his makeup, he went back to the places he had visited and spoke to the same people again, reflecting on how they had reacted without knowing who he was. He later shared the experience with his guru and others. He emphasised that the experience would inform his approach to policy discussions on social welfare, housing, and public services.

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(With inputs from PTI)