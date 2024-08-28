'An additional 20-30%': ISRO chief S Somanath eyes budget increase ahead of Gaganyaan mission

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said in a recent interview that the space agency is eyeing a substantial increase in its budget in the coming years. Without giving much details, he said that the space agency's rocket launch prices are on par with that of Elon Musk-led SpaceX.

When asked about the quantum of budgetary increase that the agency is seeking, Somanath said in a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview "something like an additional 20-30%", though "over a long period of time."

While the ISRO has a shoestring budget of Rs 13,042.75 crore (around $1.95 billion) as of 2024-25, its American counterpart NASA has a budget of around $25 billion without cuts.

He explained that ISRO's medium-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) is already competitive on price with SpaceX. "If you are looking at a dedicated launch on LVM-3 and the SpaceX, if you get a quote, both will look alike," Somanath mentioned.

His comments come ahead ISRO's much-awaited human space mission --Gaganyaan, aimed at conducting the first test flight of India's human-rated rocket. The launch of the mission is scheduled for December 2024.

The ISRO chief said that the mission's rocket is already built and crew module activities are in the final phases of integration. The mission is aimed at demonstrating India's ability to undertake human spaceflight independently and conducting experiments in the microgravity environment of space.

The mission will also develop and refine technologies for human spaceflight such as life support systems, re-entry modules and crew escape systems. If the Gaganyaan mission is successful, India will be the fourth country to launch a human space mission after the US, Russia and China.

In another interview, S Somanath said that ISRO will take lessons from NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's struggle in space.

“We understand the challenges of such missions. When we plan Gaganyaan, we must be sensitive to such situations. I talked about a situation in which the Starliner couldn't have docked with the ISS and they were asked to come back immediately. Think of a situation like that,” Somanath told Hindustan Times.

Besides the Gaganyaan mission, he also highlighted the ongoing work to develop a heavy-lift boosted rocket, which will be capable of carrying large payloads, using a combination of private and public money. Somanath also talked about the agency's goal of conducting a safe crewed spaceflight.