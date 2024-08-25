'We don't have...': Isro chief S Somanath explains why India could not have led Sunita Williams' rescue mission

NASA has picked Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore back to Earth early next year after they spent an unexpected extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts initially arrived on Boeing's Starliner for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. However, due to significant technical issues with the Boeing capsule, their stay has stretched to over 78 days.

The astronauts are scheduled to return in February next year, following an eight-month stay in orbit, aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft set to launch next month as part of a regular astronaut rotation mission.

Could India have helped Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore?

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath in a recent podcast, acknowledged ISRO's current limitations in space rescue missions. When asked if ISRO could undertake a mission to rescue the stranded astronauts, Somanath said: "Right now, we can't do anything. We don't have a spacecraft that can go there and save her. It is not possible."

He further explained that only the U.S. and Russia have the necessary spacecraft for such missions.

Somanath also elaborated on the technical difficulties faced by Boeing's Starliner, which has encountered multiple delays and anomalies. Despite ongoing tests to address these issues, the spacecraft is still not deemed reliable enough for a safe return of the astronauts.

"The Boeing Starliner showed some anomaly, but they don’t want to take a risk. The launch was postponed many times, and they took a chance and launched it. But they don’t want to take the risk in returning her," Somanath explained.

NASA's choice to use SpaceX's Crew Dragon for the return mission highlights the importance of reliability in human spaceflight.

As Somanath pointed out, human space missions require thorough planning and precise execution. The challenges currently faced by Starliner serve as a reminder of the complexities involved in ensuring astronaut safety. The upcoming mission to bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth will be another significant achievement for SpaceX as it continues to play a crucial role in NASA's space exploration efforts.

This situation also underscores the technological and logistical challenges that space agencies face, particularly in ensuring the safety of astronauts during unexpected circumstances. With ISRO's current focus on other space exploration projects, such as the Gaganyaan mission, the agency acknowledges that it still has some way to go before it can participate in complex rescue missions like the one SpaceX is set to undertake.