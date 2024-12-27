Sonia Gandhi calls Manmohan Singh her guiding light, mourns the loss of a statesman who transformed India

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday paid an emotional tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as the “epitome of wisdom, nobility, and humility.” Recalling their decades-long association, she hailed him as her "friend, philosopher, and guide," and said his passing leaves “a void in our national life that can never be filled.”

In a heartfelt statement, Gandhi said, “Dr Manmohan Singh’s passing marks the loss of a leader who personified wisdom and integrity, serving the nation with unmatched dedication. A guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision empowered millions, leaving an indelible impact on India’s progress.”

She emphasised the universal respect Singh commanded, saying, “He was cherished by the people of India for his pure heart and unwavering commitment to the nation. His counsel was sought across the political spectrum, and he was celebrated globally as a statesman of immense stature.”

Calling his death a personal loss, Gandhi said, “For me, he was more than a leader—he was a friend, a philosopher, and a guide. Gentle in demeanour but resolute in his convictions, his commitment to social justice, secularism, and democratic values was unshakeable. Time spent with him was enlightening, as one could not help but be inspired by his intellect, honesty, and humility.”

She added, “Dr Manmohan Singh brought brilliance and distinction to every office he held, and his contributions to India’s progress are immeasurable. His legacy will forever inspire the Congress party and the people of India.”

Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi late on Thursday at the age of 92, is survived by his wife and three daughters. Credited with spearheading India’s 1991 economic reforms, he is remembered as an architect of modern India’s economic transformation.

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in mourning his loss.