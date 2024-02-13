Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow: Report

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, citing sources. However, the final decision on the state she will represent in the Upper House will be taken tonight. Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will accompany her when she files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, sources told ANI.

While Rajasthan is "top" in terms of choices, some other state units have made offers for her to file the nomination, the report said, adding that Sonia Gandhi is likely to opt for Rajasthan with a seat held by the party in the state having fallen vacant due to the retirement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Raebareli in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Report

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit appealed to Sonia Gandhi to represent the state in Rajya Sabha.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy last week had urged Sonia Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the state's Khammam seat. The request to Sonia Gandhi was being made as people see her as the "mother of Telangana" who gave it statehood, said Reddy.

Sonia Gandhi, a five-time Lok Sabha MP, represented the Rae Bareli seat since 2004. This seat was also represented by Feroze Gandhi from 1952 to 1960, and then Indira Gandhi from 1967 to 1977.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi secured 534,918 votes (55.80%) against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh who got 367,740 votes. Her vote share, however, had declined by 8 per cent. In Amethi, another stronghold of the Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani.



