Five small cap winners of FY27 as market attempts recovery from West Asia shocks 

The small cap space has witnessed a wave of gainers in FY27, contrary to the high volatility in the stock market. Shares such as CIAN Agro Industries, Indo Tech Transformers, Sigma Advanced Systems, Ideaforge Technology and Indiabulls Ltd have rallied up to 177% in merely 25 sessions of the new fiscal.

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While shares of CIAN Agro Industries zoomed 177%, Indo Tech Transformers stock soared (156%). Sigma Advanced Systems, Ideaforge Technology and Indiabulls shares were not far behind with returns of 121%, 119% and 118%, respectively in the new fiscal.

On the other hand, the 50 stock Nifty rose nearly 8% during the period amid high market volatility. Sensex gained 6.28% or 4519 pts this fiscal.

CIAN Agro Industries

The company is engaged in agro-processing and consumer goods (FMCG). The company processes soybean and kardi (safflower) for edible oil brands, exports de-oiled cakes, and trades in spices, sugar, and bio-fertilisers. In the current session, the CIAN Agro stock was down 5%, stuck in the lower circuit at Rs 1975.90 in the afternoon session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5529.73 crore.

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Indo Tech Transformers

The firm is a specialized Indian manufacturer of power, distribution, and special application transformers based in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. Indo Tech Transformers shares were trading 2.26% highEr at Rs 2894.95 in the afternoon session against the previous close of Rs 2830.90. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3079.48 crore.

Sigma Advanced Systems

The company is based in Hyderabad and specialises in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-precision aerospace and defence electronics, including avionics, naval systems, and radars. In the current session, the CIAN Agro stock was down 5%, stuck in the lower circuit at Rs 1975.90 in the afternoon session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5529.73 crore.

Ideaforge Technology

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The Mumbai-based firm is a leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with nearly 50% market share in the domestic defence drone market, specializing in high-altitude, surveillance, and industrial mapping drones. In the current session, Ideaforge Technology stock slipped 2%, to Rs 796.80 in the afternoon session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3452 crore.

Indiabulls Ltd

The Gurgaon-based company is engaged in financial services, real estate and infrastructure equipment leasing. The stock of the firm slipped 5% to Rs 18.94 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4402 crore.