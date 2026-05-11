Why Jio Platforms is shifting focus from IPO to pure fundraising exercise

Reliance Jio Platforms has recast its planned initial public offering (IPO) into a pure fundraising exercise, dropping an earlier proposal that would have allowed major foreign investors to sell part of their holdings, Reuters and The Economic Times reported on Monday, citing sources.

The long-awaited share sale of Mukesh Ambani's telecom and digital arm is seen as a potential record IPO for the Indian markets. Jio Platforms, which owns the world's second-largest telecom company by users after China Mobile, counts Meta, Alphabet and Vista Equity Partners among its investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For now, Jio Platforms appears to be proceeding with a fresh-funds-only IPO while waiting out the geopolitical overhang, with existing investors choosing to stay put and the company entering the listing process with strong operating performance.

According to Reuters, the company will now raise fresh funds equivalent to 2.5 per cent of its size, instead of combining the listing with an offer-for-sale by existing investors. It had reported earlier that Jio Platforms had discussed a plan under which its foreign investors would each sell 8 per cent of their individual holdings in the IPO, adding up to 2.5 per cent of the company.

That structure would have brought in new investors while allowing existing backers to pare some of their stakes, without any fresh capital being raised by the company. The proposal has now been dropped, reported Reuters, citing two sources with direct knowledge. The sources said investors were not keen to sell and wanted to remain invested for the long term. They requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.



The filing for the IPO, which had been expected as early as March, was pushed back after the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which affected investor appetite for new listings. In March, Walmart-backed fintech firm PhonePe also paused its IPO plans, citing geopolitical tensions and volatility in global capital markets.



The Iran war is certainly an 'overhang', one source told Reuters while speaking about the delay in Jio Platforms' filing. The listing is a key part of Ambani's longer-term plan to reshape Reliance from an oil-and-chemicals company into an 'everything company' spanning consumer, retail and technology businesses.



In 2020, Jio had raised money from major global investors who were betting on India's growing digital economy, helped by rising smartphone penetration, low internet costs and a young, mobile-first population coming online. In November, Jefferies estimated Reliance Jio's valuation at $180 billion. Sources had also told Reuters in January that the IPO could be worth as much as $4 billion, although the final size was yet to be decided. Jio Platforms has hired 17 banks to manage the Mumbai listing.



Jio Platforms reported strong recent financial numbers in the March 2026 quarter. Jio Platforms' consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 rose 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,935 crore, while revenue from operations increased 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 38,259 crore.

Advertisement

EBITDA rose 17.9 per cent YoY to Rs 20,060 crore, with the margin expanding to 52.4 per cent. Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 214, while its subscriber base reached 524.4 million with a net addition of 9.1 million in the quarter, and 5G users climbed to 268 million, accounting for about 55 per cent of total wireless traffic.