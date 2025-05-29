Southwest Monsoon advances into Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, rest of Northeast: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim till May 31. Meghalaya is expected to witness exceptionally heavy rainfall on May 29 and 30. Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on May 29 and 30. Northwest India is expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds till the next 4-5 days due to the Western Disturbance.

Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon has advanced into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Northeastern states, West Bengal and Sikkim on May 29. It is expected to move further into Bihar in the next couple of days.

Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy and generally cloudy days with light to moderate rain till June 1.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe on May 29 and 30. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are also expected to experience similar weather conditions on May 29.

Northeast India is predicted to witness fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall in the coming week. The states of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with particularly intense showers in some areas on May 29 and 30.

Meghalaya is expected to face exceptionally heavy rainfall, exceeding 30 cm, during this period.

Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph from May 29 to June 1. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Telangana and North Interior Karnataka on May 29, while Coastal Karnataka is set to experience similar conditions on May 31 and June 1.

The western region, particularly Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat, is forecasted to have scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on May 29. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra on the same day and over Konkan and Goa on June 1 and 2.

East and Central India, including Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Gangetic West Bengal, will see similar weather patterns with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from May 29 to June 1. This is expected to bring relief to these regions, albeit with potential disruptions due to intense weather conditions.

In the northwest, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is anticipated over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in these areas on May 30 and 31, extending into early June for Uttarakhand.

West Rajasthan should prepare for dust storms at isolated places on May 29 and 30. These conditions are typical for this time of year but require caution for those affected.