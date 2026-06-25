Soya or eggs? Here's the nutrition fact at the heart of West Bengal’s mid-day meal row

The replacement of eggs with soya-based dishes in some school meal programmes in West Bengal following ISKCON’s involvement has sparked a familiar question: can a plant-based protein truly match the nutritional punch of an egg?

The issue goes beyond a simple comparison of two food items. It sits at the intersection of child nutrition, food affordability, cultural preferences and public policy. For millions of children who rely on midday meals as a key source of daily nutrition, the debate is less about ideology and more about whether their plates continue to provide the nutrients needed for healthy growth.

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Where soya stands in the protein hierarchy

Soya is not just another pulse. Among plant-based foods, it is considered a nutritional heavyweight.

Unlike most vegetarian protein sources, soybeans contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a "complete protein." This puts them in the same league as eggs, dairy and meat from a protein-composition perspective.

They provide around 52 g of protein per 100 g of dry weight

Unlike many plant proteins, soya chunks contain all nine essential amino acids

A 100 g serving contains about 13 g of dietary fiber

They are virtually fat-free and have a low glycemic index

Ideal for weight management and heart health

Soy chunks, tofu and soy granules are rich in protein, relatively inexpensive and easy to distribute through large-scale feeding programmes. For institutions that follow vegetarian dietary principles, soya is often viewed as the most practical substitute for animal protein.

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Its affordability is particularly attractive at a time when governments are under pressure to balance nutritional goals with budget constraints.

Why eggs became a staple in school meals

Over the years, several Indian states introduced eggs into midday meal schemes because they are inexpensive, widely accepted and nutrient-dense. A single egg delivers high-quality protein along with vitamin B12, vitamin D, choline and healthy fats — nutrients that are often lacking in the diets of children from economically weaker households.

Eggs also have a major advantage: nearly all of their protein is easily absorbed by the body. This makes them one of the most efficient sources of nutrition available at a relatively low cost.

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For nutrition planners, eggs offered a simple solution to a complex problem — how to improve the nutritional quality of meals without significantly increasing costs.

The catch: Protein quantity isn't the whole story

The nutritional debate becomes more complicated when experts move beyond protein content.

While soya contains substantial protein, eggs offer a broader package of nutrients that are naturally present in highly bioavailable forms. Nutrients such as vitamin B12 and choline are either absent or found in much lower quantities in plant-based foods.

This means that replacing eggs with soya is not always a one-for-one nutritional swap.

A child may receive adequate protein from soya, but additional planning may be required to compensate for other nutrients that eggs naturally provide. In many cases, nutritionists argue that milk, fortified foods or a wider variety of pulses and vegetables must accompany soy-based meals to maintain nutritional balance.

Economics of protein

The egg-versus-soya debate is also a story about costs.

Egg prices are vulnerable to seasonal fluctuations, feed costs and supply disruptions. Soya products, on the other hand, are often cheaper and more stable from a procurement perspective.

For a programme feeding millions of children every day, even a difference of a few rupees per meal can translate into hundreds of crores of rupees annually.

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This financial reality explains why some administrators view soya as an attractive alternative, especially when budgets are stretched.

The bigger question

The controversy has highlighted a larger issue that extends beyond West Bengal: how should India define nutritional adequacy in public welfare schemes?

The goal of school meals is not simply to provide calories but to support physical growth, learning outcomes and long-term health. Whether the protein comes from eggs, soya or a combination of both, the ultimate measure of success should be the nutritional status of children.

Soya can certainly help bridge India's protein gap and remains one of the strongest vegetarian protein options available. But nutrition experts caution that protein alone should not become the sole benchmark for evaluating a meal.

For children who depend on school lunches, the real question is not whether soya is a good source of protein — it is. The question is whether the overall meal continues to deliver the complete spectrum of nutrients needed for healthy development.