Amitabh Bachchan stock: Down 68% since its Nov 2023 high, does Big B still hold it?

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has sold shares of D P Wires Ltd, a manufacturer of specialised LRPC strands, steel wires and geomembrane sheets in a block deal. Bachchan, who has been holding the stock as public shareholder at least since March quarter of 2018, offloaded 1,23,622 shares at an average of Rs 200.84 per share, totalling Rs 2.48 crore. In another transaction, he bought 41,566 DP Wires shares at Rs 199.90 apiece, totalling Rs 83 lakhs.

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Data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests Bachchan had maintained his stake in the company in the past four quarters at 2.11 per cent or 3,27,590.00 shares. He still owns DP Wires shares.

DP Wires went public in FY18 as SME. The stock migrated to the mainboard platform on January 17, 2020.

The stock has delivered 7 per cent return in 2026 so far and a modest 44 per cent in the past five years. Despite rising 3.11 per cent to Rs 216.99 on Thursday, it is off 68 per cent from its record high of Rs 681.45 hit on November 17, 2023.

Bachchan held 3,32,800 shares or 2.45 per cent stake in DP Wires at the end of March 2018. His stake stood a low of 1.47 per cent in the September 2023 quarter.

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DP Wires is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Steel wires, plastic films that find application in industries such as oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure etc.

The company’s plastic products have been used in Lining of canals, landfills, highway & road constructions, ponds, tanks, water reservoirs, mining, and solution ponds and for corrosion resistant on steel tanks. Its wire products find application in construction, bridges, oil & gas and infrastructure, as per AceEquity.

DP Wires saw its standalone sales falling to Rs 480.11 crore in FY26 against Rs 620.93 crore in FY25. Profit for the year declined to Rs 17.58 crore from Rs 22.20 crore year-on-year.

The company announced a bonus issue in the 1:7 shares in November 2023.

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Last year in September, Crisil rating suggested the weakening business risk profile of the company on account of low scale of operations with reduced contribution from the trading division and moderation in operating margin.