Amazon to invest $48 billion in India by 2030; Andy Jassy announced after meeting PM Modi

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25 in New Delhi to reaffirm the company’s commitment to India's long-term growth. Alongside the meet, Jassy announced an additional $13 billion investment in India by 2030.

The amount will be used to build AI infrastructure and Cloud infrastructure. With expanded trust in the country, Amazon's total planned investment in India will exceed $21 billion between 2026 and 2030. Jassy also shared a post on X with an image of him and PM Modi, saying that “Really enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi about what’s ahead for Amazon in India.”

Advertisement

Must read: What Andy Jassy's India visit says about Amazon's priorities

Amazon is positioning itself among the country's largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors. “We’re investing $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure,” the post stated. Amazon’s total investments in India between 2010 and 2030 are said to be over $88 billion.

Really enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi about what’s ahead for Amazon in India.



We’ve been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises in India for more than a decade and just getting started.



Shared that we’re investing $48 billion… pic.twitter.com/CSiwPTiEBh — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) June 25, 2026

“Amazon will continue investing in the operations network powering its e-commerce and quick commerce business,” the company blog post stated.

Advertisement

Amazon has further pledged to support 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, AI benefits for 15 million small businesses, and AI education for 4 million government school students in the country. It also plans to build 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year, with tier 3 and 4 cities being the primary focus.

Must read: Google predicts Venezuela earthquake, but there’s a catch; Here's the science behind Alert

Amazon also announced the “Sammaan” program to expand welfare and support for its delivery associates working for its e-commerce and quick-commerce operations. Lastly, it plans to continue investing in areas that align with India's economic priorities.

The executive also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 24 to invest in data centres, healthcare infrastructure and AI-led skill development in the state.