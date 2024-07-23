'Special attention has been paid to Bihar's needs': Nitish thanks PM Modi for huge sops in Budget 2024 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose support is crucial for the NDA government at the Centre, has hailed the budget announcements for the state, saying special attention has been paid to the needs of Bihar. Welcoming the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the chief minister said special funds have been provided for road connectivity projects, power projects, airports, medical colleges and sports facilities of Bihar.

"Along with this, special assistance has been announced in the budget for the development of tourist places in Bihar," he said, adding that a big announcement has also been made to protect Bihar from floods. Financial assistance has been announced for the Koshi-Mechi river linking project, river pollution reduction and irrigation projects, which is welcome, he said in a detailed post X.

आज केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा प्रस्तुत किया गया बजट सकारात्मक एवं स्वागत योग्य है। इस बजट में बिहार की जरूरतों का विशेष ध्यान रखा गया है। इसके तहत बिहार के मानव संसाधन विकास एवं बुनियादी विकास पर विशेष ध्यान दिया गया है। इस बजट में बिहार की सड़क सम्पर्क परियोजनाओं, विद्युत परियोजनाओं,… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 23, 2024

Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FM Sitharaman for the special provision in the budget for Bihar. "These announcements made for Bihar in the budget will help in the development of Bihar. It is hoped that in the future also the Central Government will help in the development of Bihar in the same way for other needs," he said.

The Centre on Tuesday proposed an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar. In her Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman said the Centre will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies. The government will also set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar, she said.

The finance minister also announced steps for developing Nalanda University and developing tourist spots, including the Nalanda-Rajgir corridor. She also announced that comprehensive development of Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor.

On the Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor, the Centre will support the development of an industrial node at Gaya. This corridor will catalyse industrial development of the eastern region, she said.