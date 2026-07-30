St Stephen's dropout to Cambridge MPhil: Tracing Rahul Gandhi's unique academic trail 

Born on June 19, 1970, in New Delhi, Gandhi spent his early years at the heart of national politics. He began his schooling at St. Columba’s School in the capital before joining The Doon School in Dehradun in 1981. Among his classmates at the boarding school were Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, both of whom would also grow up to enter active politics.

That environment changed drastically in 1984. Following the assassination of his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, security concerns forced the family to pull Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from regular schooling.

They completed the remainder of their school education through home tutoring under the supervision of teachers. Gandhi went on to secure 61 per cent marks in his CBSE examinations, according to journalist Rasheed Kidwai, and earned admission to Delhi University's St. Stephen's College under the sports quota.

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Gandhi enrolled to study History at St. Stephen's during the 1989-90 academic session. However, after about a year in Delhi, he moved to the United States to continue his undergraduate degree at Harvard University.

Tragedy struck again in May 1991 with the assassination of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Facing heightened security threats, Gandhi was forced to leave Harvard and transfer to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. To maintain a low profile and ensure his safety, he studied under the alias surname "Vinci" while completing his undergraduate education.

After graduating from Rollins, Gandhi moved to the United Kingdom to join Trinity College, Cambridge. He completed a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Development Studies in 1995.

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Before entering public life, Gandhi spent several years in the corporate sector. He worked for nearly three years in London at Monitor Group, a global management consulting firm founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter.

In 2002, he returned to India and co-founded Backops Services Private Ltd, a Mumbai-based technology outsourcing and consultancy company, serving as one of its directors before stepping into active politics.