‘Work for country’s interest’: Mayawati rallies support for One Nation One Election bill; slams SP, Congress on reservation

BSP leader Mayawati on December 15 criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party for speaking out on reservations, accusing them of opposing a bill that would provide quotas in promotions for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) during the Congress-led UPA government's tenure.

In a press conference, Mayawati also voiced her support for the Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ bill, arguing that it would cut costs and ensure the continuity of public welfare initiatives. She called on other parties to back the proposal as well.

Related Articles

Mayawati demanded that reservations for SC, ST, and OBC groups be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard them from legal challenges. Laws included in the Ninth Schedule are exempt from judicial review.

She criticised both the ruling and opposition parties, particularly Congress and the Samajwadi Party, for making “baseless” claims about reservations during a recent debate in the Lok Sabha. She emphasised that these statements were false, with no factual basis.

Mayawati further stated, “It would have been better if these two parties (Congress and SP) had stayed silent in Parliament, as during the Congress-led government at the Centre, and with the cooperation of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party strongly opposed the Constitutional Amendment Bill that would allow reservations in SC and ST promotions. The bill was torn up and discarded by SP in Parliament and remains pending.”

She also directed criticism at the ruling BJP, accusing the party of harboring an “anti-reservation” mentality, which has hindered the passage of the bill.

Reflecting on the debate about the 75 years of India’s Constitution, Mayawati said its relevance depends on whether the ruling class has fulfilled its promise of providing employment, justice, and dignity to the masses, in line with the Constitution’s humanitarian and welfare intentions.

She argued that while the Constitution itself hasn’t failed, the parties in power have failed to uphold its ideals, due to their narrow-minded and caste-driven politics.

Mayawati also criticised the resolutions of the current BJP government, claiming they would not benefit the people of India. She warned that her party would strongly oppose any constitutional amendments that serve the interests of a specific party or individual.

In relation to the BJP'’s ‘one nation, one election’ bills, Mayawati, representing the poor and oppressed, expressed support for them. She called on all parties to rise above political interests and prioritize the welfare of the country and its citizens.

Despite her party’s declining electoral performance in recent years, with only one Rajya Sabha member, Mayawati continued to push for issues that she believes are vital for the nation’s development.