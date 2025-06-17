'Stand with Cyprus, oppose expansionism': Abhishek Singhvi backs PM Modi's move to view Turkish-occupied land

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus — the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades — has drawn strong support from Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi, who said India must back the sovereignty of Cyprus and push back against Turkish expansionism.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Welcome step by PM Modi to look over illegally occupied land of Cyprus by Turkey. Have been advocating this since a long time. However, better late than never. Enough is enough. Stand with Cyprus: demand sovereignty, oppose expansionism!" Singhvi posted on X.

Welcome step by PM Modi to look over illegally occupied land of #Cyprus by #Turkey. Have been advocating this since a long time. However, better late than never.



Enough is enough. Stand with Cyprus: demand sovereignty, oppose expansionism! — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 17, 2025

Modi, during his June 15–16 visit to Nicosia, viewed from atop a building the Turkish-occupied mountains near the capital along with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides — a move widely seen as a symbolic message to Turkey, which openly supported Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Advertisement

Cyprus and Turkey have long been at odds following Turkey's invasion of the island in 1974. Today, the island remains divided, with the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus in the south and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus — recognised only by Turkey — controlling the north.

Modi's visit came just weeks after Operation Sindoor, in which India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack. Turkey supported Islamabad during the escalation, and also sent drones to Pakistan.

Brahma Chellaney, a strategic affairs expert, said Turkey is likely to view Modi's visit to Cyprus as a signal that India is strengthening ties with Ankara’s regional rivals. "Yet, unlike Turkey's strategic and military nexus with Pakistan, Cyprus has long stood by India, including backing its bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council,” Chellaney said.

Advertisement

He added that Cyprus — which is set to assume the EU Council presidency next year — is a key link in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and that India's engagement "could enhance Cyprus's role in energy diplomacy while expanding New Delhi's footprint in the Mediterranean."

Social media users have also pointed to a growing axis of alignment. "The growing India-Cyprus-Armenia-Greece axis represents a coalition of countries with shared concerns about Turkish foreign policy, particularly under Erdoğan," wrote Paritosh Vyas on X.

During the visit, Modi and Christodoulides discussed cooperation across defence, trade, healthcare, and climate justice, while also exchanging views on regional issues including West Asia and Europe. Modi said, "We are thankful for Cyprus' support to India's fight against cross-border terrorism."

Christodoulides said Cyprus stood in "full solidarity" with India after the Pahalgam attack and thanked New Delhi for supporting the "territorial integrity of Cyprus, our reunification." He reiterated Cyprus’ call to end the "illegal occupation" by Turkey and said, "We extend the gratitude of the Republic of Cyprus to India and its people for their support."

A joint statement from both sides reaffirmed their "zero-tolerance approach" to terrorism and their commitment to countering hybrid threats. They also supported a UN-facilitated resolution to the Cyprus issue under the agreed framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

Advertisement

India reiterated its support for Cyprus’s sovereignty and unity, adding that "unilateral actions" must be avoided to create an environment for meaningful negotiations.

