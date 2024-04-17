'Started working in a cotton field when I was 11': From poverty to building Thyrocare that is worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, here's how Dr. A. Velumani did it

In the annals of Indian entrepreneurship, few stories shine as brightly as that of Dr. A. Velumani, the visionary founder of Thyrocare. From humble beginnings to building an empire in healthcare diagnostics, Dr. Velumani's journey is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering optimism.

The Early Struggles

Speaking recently in a podcast, Dr. Velumani spoke openly about his journey, and especially how his childhood was marked by the harsh realities of poverty. Born into a family of modest means, his father's misfortune led to a drastic change in their circumstances. "Although I was born in a middle class family and my father had 3 hectares of land. Within 3 years, somebody cheated my father, because of which the three acres of land which he had, he lost," recalls Dr. Velumani. This sudden plunge into poverty left the family in dire straits, with Dr. Velumani's mother shouldering the burden of their livelihood.

Undeterred by adversity, Dr. Velumani's mother displayed remarkable courage and determination. "My mother was feeling very insecure because my father used to get very angry," he reflects. At a tender age, Dr. Velumani took on the mantle of responsibility, becoming the pillar of support for his mother and siblings. "I was the head of the family at the age of 11," he reveals, a testament to his maturity and resilience.

From Field to Fortune

Driven by a relentless desire to overcome poverty, Dr. Velumani embarked on a journey of hard work and perseverance. "I started working at an age of 11 in a cotton field, plucking cotton in the May month to pay the fees in the June month," he reminisces. These early struggles instilled in him a profound appreciation for the value of hard work and resilience.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Dr. Velumani remained undeterred in his pursuit of education. "I salute my mother because all my mother's peers who had poverty and children put children into form and they never allowed children to go to school," he acknowledges. Through sheer determination and grit, he not only pursued his education but also emerged as a beacon of hope for his family.

The Triumph of Positivity

Central to Dr. Velumani's remarkable journey is his unwavering positivity, rooted in his upbringing and experiences. "Success is not how much money you make; success is in how little money you can live," he asserts. His mother's resilience and frugality left an indelible mark on his worldview, shaping his approach to life and business.

Reflecting on the correlation between wealth and happiness, Dr. Velumani offers a profound insight. "I am very clear: those who are not happy have not become richer," he observes. For him, true richness lies not in material wealth but in a positive frame of mind and a sense of purpose.

Building Thyrocare

Armed with a strong work ethic and an indomitable spirit, Dr. Velumani embarked on his entrepreneurial journey, founding Thyrocare—a pioneering healthcare company that revolutionized diagnostic services in India. Drawing inspiration from his upbringing and experiences, he built Thyrocare into a legendary institution, offering affordable and accessible healthcare solutions to millions. The company has a market cap of Rs 3197 crore as of February 7.