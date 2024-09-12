Stones thrown, shops set on fire: 52 detained after violent clashes break out in Karnataka's Mandya

Tensions surged in Nagamangala town, located in the Mandya district of Karnataka, following violent clashes between two groups during a Ganpati procession. In the wake of the conflicts, multiple shops and businesses were set on fire, prompting police to implement restrictive measures in the area.

In the latest, the Karnataka Police has arrested 52 individuals involved in the incident

Initial reports indicated that a group from Badarikoppalu village was conducting a procession for the immersion of a Ganpati idol. The procession encountered hostility as it passed the main road near a mosque, where stones were reportedly thrown at them.

As tensions escalated, a fight broke out between the two groups. Eyewitness accounts describe people vandalizing shops and setting fire to at least two vehicles.

In an attempt to regain control, police intervened as members of the Hindu community gathered to protest outside the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence.

Mallikarjun Baladandi, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP), provided insight into the unfolding situation. He informed India Today, “When the procession arrived near the mosque, they spent more time there without moving. There were arguments between members of the two communities over this. Police intervened and tried to disperse the crowd. Due to the large number of people, the police had to resort to lathicharge to control the situation. Following that, people protested in front of the police station. Members of the other community also gathered in large numbers and started throwing stones. They even torched a few bikes and shops on the roadside.”

Videos circulating on social media depict chaotic scenes with individuals throwing stones amidst the unrest.

In light of the violence, authorities have declared a high alert in the region and have invoked Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to manage the situation and prevent further disturbances.

SP Baladandi reported that the situation is now "completely under control." He reassured, “We have sufficient police forces, and fire engines are at the spot. No one suffered major injuries; only a few sustained minor injuries.”

