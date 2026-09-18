Kotak Bank, Auro Pharma, GE Vernova T&D: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,770-1,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,600

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd continues to maintain a strong uptrend, supported by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. Prices have taken support near the 21 EMA during a corrective retracement, highlighting buying interest at dynamic support levels. Trading above all its key moving averages reflects sustained bullish momentum. The RSI stands at 57, indicating positive momentum with scope for further upward movement. The broader chart structure remains bullish, and a sustained hold above the 21 EMA could support continuation of the prevailing uptrend in the short term.



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GE Vernova T&D India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,700-4,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,070

GE Vernova has given a breakout above 4,450 from a declining trendline, supported by a significant surge in volumes, indicating bullish trend reversal with renewed buying interest. Following the breakout, the stock successfully retested the trendline and bounced back, highlighting strength around the breakout zone. The price is currently trading near the cluster of short-term 21, 55, and 100 EMAs, making this zone crucial for sustaining momentum. The chart structure remains positive, with a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows. RSI at 49 indicates improving momentum.



Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 439-444 | Stop Loss: Rs 398

Prices of Kotak Bank have given a decisive breakout above the Rs 410 level, followed by a corrective decline that has retested the breakout zone. The stock is currently trading above the 21 EMA, indicating sustained buying interest and positive near-term momentum. Additionally, the price remains above all its key moving averages, reflecting underlying bullishness and improving trend strength. The chart structure continues to remain positive, supported by a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows.