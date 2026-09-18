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Kotak Bank, Auro Pharma, GE Vernova T&D: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

Kotak Bank, Auro Pharma, GE Vernova T&D: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

KOTAKBANK416.50(-%)

An analyst from Master Capital Services said that Aurobindo Pharma continues to maintain a strong uptrend, supported by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 9:02 AM IST
Kotak Bank, Auro Pharma, GE Vernova T&D: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop lossKotak Bank has given a decisive breakout above the Rs 410 level, followed by a corrective decline that has retested the breakout zone, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a mixed note despite supportive global cues. However, select pockets saw some buying interest following the recent correction. However, trader sentiment remains cautious over the inflationary cues. The BSE Sensex shed 21.86 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 74,314.59, NSE's Nifty50 added 53 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 23,270.60 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd (GE T&D India Ltd) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:

Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,770-1,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,600
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd continues to maintain a strong uptrend, supported by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. Prices have taken support near the 21 EMA during a corrective retracement, highlighting buying interest at dynamic support levels. Trading above all its key moving averages reflects sustained bullish momentum. The RSI stands at 57, indicating positive momentum with scope for further upward movement. The broader chart structure remains bullish, and a sustained hold above the 21 EMA could support continuation of the prevailing uptrend in the short term.

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GE Vernova T&D India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,700-4,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,070
GE Vernova has given a breakout above 4,450 from a declining trendline, supported by a significant surge in volumes, indicating bullish trend reversal with renewed buying interest. Following the breakout, the stock successfully retested the trendline and bounced back, highlighting strength around the breakout zone. The price is currently trading near the cluster of short-term 21, 55, and 100 EMAs, making this zone crucial for sustaining momentum. The chart structure remains positive, with a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows. RSI at 49 indicates improving momentum.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 439-444 | Stop Loss: Rs 398
Prices of Kotak Bank have given a decisive breakout above the Rs 410 level, followed by a corrective decline that has retested the breakout zone. The stock is currently trading above the 21 EMA, indicating sustained buying interest and positive near-term momentum. Additionally, the price remains above all its key moving averages, reflecting underlying bullishness and improving trend strength. The chart structure continues to remain positive, supported by a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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