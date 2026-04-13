'Stringent action will be taken against...': Tata Sons chairman on TCS Nashik case; COO to lead probe

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday described allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as "gravely concerning and anguishing", saying the matter is being treated with the "utmost seriousness".

Must Read: IT Q4 results 2026 date and time: After TCS, all eyes on Wipro and Infosys earnings - Schedule

Advertisement

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said action had already been initiated against the accused employees and the company was fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

"The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been gravely concerning and anguishing," he said.

"This incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations."

He reiterated that the Tata Group maintains a strict stance on workplace conduct. "The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation," he said.

Advertisement

Chandrasekaran said Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead the investigation.

"Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced," he added.

The statement comes days after allegations by eight female employees at TCS's Nashik office, who accused senior colleagues of mental and sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.

Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the complaints and have arrested seven people, including a female HR manager.

TCS has said it has suspended employees under investigation. The company said it is cooperating with local law enforcement authorities and that further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.