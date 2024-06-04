Sultanpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Maneka Gandhi is likely to lose to SP's Rambhual Nishad

Sultanpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Maneka Gandhi is staring at defeat in Sultanpur as her nearest rival Ram Bhual Nishad has taken a solid lead of over 40,000 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Maneka Gandhi won this seat by a narrow margin of less than 15,000 votes but she secured 4.59 lakh votes. Her nearest rival BSP's Chandra Bhadra Singh got 4.44 lakh votes. The Congress got just 41,681 votes (4.17%).

In 2014, the saffron party fielded Maneka Gandhi's son Varun Gandhi, who won the seat by defeating BSP's Pawan Pandey. In 2019, Varun Gandhi was shifted to Pilibhit and he won from there. This time, the BJP replaced Varun with JItin Prasada in Pilibhit.

During an election campaign in Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi said, "Elections are happening across the country...but there's one place where people don't address their MP as Sansad ji, Mantri ji, or by her name, but as mata ji."

The Congress has won from Sultanpur eight times, each with a different candidate, while BSP secured victory twice, and BJP four times with three different candidates.

Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency has five assembly segments - Isauli, Sultanpur, Sultanpur Sadar, Lambhua, and Kadipur (SC). Except for Isauli, all the assembly seats are currently held by the BJP.

Sultanpur went to polls on May 25.