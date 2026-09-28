Supreme Court exempts Class 6 CBSE students from three-language policy till April 2027

The direction came after the Centre told the court that it was not inclined to exempt Class 6 students from the policy this year.

The Centre said nearly 99 per cent of CBSE schools had adopted the third-language policy and had the necessary facilities, while around 1.2 per cent of schools were affected.

SC gives Class 6 students same exemption

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government was not inclined to exempt Class 6 students from the policy this year.

“We had detailed discussions. We are not inclined to exempt Class 6 from this year onwards. They should pursue it from this year itself,” he said.

The Centre said that out of around 2,800 schools, the latest Class 6 data showed only 1.2 per cent of schools were affected.

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The court, however, said Class 6 students should have the same “comfort” as Class 7 students.

“The Solicitor General of India has submitted that about 99% of the schools have adopted the third-language policy and have been provided the necessary facilities, and only about 1.2% of the schools have not.

“In light of this, we direct that students of Class 6, like the students of Class 7, may be granted the same exemption as has been granted to students of Class 7,” the order stated.

Parents raise language, textbook concerns

During the hearing, CJI Surya Kant suggested appointing a committee of senior officers to understand the difficulties faced by petitioner schools.

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“Why don't you do one thing? Appoint a committee of very responsible senior officers. Let the committee reach out to these petitioner schools, or the petitioners, and find out the issues,” he said.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the parents, opposed another committee, saying, “We don't think we should have any more committees because that does not help. A committee does not help at all. Let there be a decision one way or the other.”

He said students who had been studying particular languages from Class 4 were now being asked to switch. At DPS, students had been studying Spanish since Class 4, with six sections of around 50 students each, and had now been moved to Sanskrit.

Parents also raised concerns over textbooks, saying physical copies were still not available despite the Centre's affidavit.

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Court says students should have 'comfort'

Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the court did not want students to face additional difficulty.

“I do not doubt the intelligence of Class 6 students. There are a limited number of students. They will adapt,” the Solicitor General said.

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Justice Bagchi responded, “That is what we don't want. We want comfort, not difficulty. We do not want to keep challenging them.”

The Supreme Court has posted the matter after six weeks. The Centre has been directed to file its counter-affidavit within four weeks, followed by the rejoinder within two weeks.