Despite market crash, Paras Defence shares gain on DRDO order win

"We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (“PARAS”) has received an order from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, valued at approximately Rs 26.59 crore (including taxes), wherein the Company will be the Lead System Integrator and will also provide the complete design, analysis, fabrication, manufacturing and assembly of the Optics and Opto-Mechanical Unit for a Hyperspectral Mission," said Paras Defence.

"The complete payload shall qualify as a Space-Borne System having potential utilisation for Earth Observation. The delivery date is on or before 27 September 2027. The nature of the order is domestic," it added.

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Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.

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