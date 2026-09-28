Stuck during market correction? Siddhartha Khemka on Nifty targets, investing strategy and more
Stuck during market correction? Siddhartha Khemka on Nifty targets, investing strategy and more
As investors grapple to protect their capital and sit on the edge to ascertain market direction, BTTV spoke to Siddhartha Khemka, senior Group Vice President - Head of Research (Retail), Motilal Oswal Financial Services to find out the outlook of the Indian stock market.
Khemka said Nifty could recover to 25,000-26,000 by FY27-end. He expects the market to consolidate and potentially recover towards the 23,000–24,000 zone by year-end.
The stock market is undergoing a big correction, falling for the seventh consecutive week — the longest since the Covid-19 pandemic period. Elevated crude oil prices, surging US Treasury yields and persistent foreign fund outflows have made sentiment worse for investors. Nifty is down 13% and Sensex has lost 14.5% this year, triggering moderation in outlook for the benchmark indices.
As investors grapple to protect their capital and sit on the edge to ascertain market direction, BTTV spoke to Siddhartha Khemka, senior Group Vice President - Head of Research (Retail), Motilal Oswal Financial Services to find out the outlook of the Indian stock market.
Khemka said Nifty could recover to 25,000-26,000 by FY27-end. He expects the market to consolidate and potentially recover towards the 23,000–24,000 zone by year-end. In the current session, Nifty trades around 22,782, down 356 pts against the previous close.
He said banks and NBFCs could face pressure during a rate-hike cycle and advised against fresh buying in the space at the current juncture. NBFCs have seen sharp rally in the last one or two years. Hence, they are likely to correct.
Commenting on the outlook of the market, Khemka said market could remain sideways in the next three months.
He suggested that a correction in the market could provide an opportunity for long-term investors who are looking beyond at least one to two years. According to Khemka, this is a good opportunity to accumulate.
In the current scenario, investors can consider pharma sector. He mentioned IT and FMCG sector stock which can be considered during the market correction.
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A weak rupee could also benefit pharma companies, he added.
Khemka advised investors to focus on companies that are more domestic-oriented and relatively less exposed to inflationary pressures.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.