'Why should I?': IndusInd Bank CEO flagged as unmapped voter, questions hearing notice

“I have been told my name is 'unmapped' on the voting list,” Anand wrote. “I have voted in every election ever since I have been eligible to vote. I hold a passport, PAN Card, voter ID card, Aadhar card. I am now being asked to appear for a hearing else my name will be deleted. Why should I?!”

I have been told my name is “unmapped”on the voting list. I have voted in every election ever since I have been eligible to vote. I hold a passport, PAN Card, voter ID card, Aadhar card. I am now being asked to appear for a hearing else my name will be deleted. Why should I?! — Rajiv Anand (@rajivanand) September 27, 2026

In a subsequent post, he pointed to the broader bureaucratic burden placed on citizens to prove their identity. “Indians have so many certificates to prove who they are. Aadhar card. PAN Card. Voter ID. Passport. You would think there is an identity crisis!” he added.

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The development unfolds against the backdrop of the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Under this effort, election authorities in Delhi identified over 33 lakh electors for notices due to underlying discrepancies in enumeration data — primarily stemming from records that could not be matched with the previous intensive revision conducted in 2002.

Rajiv Anand took charge as MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank on August 25, 2025, for a three-year term following approval from the Reserve Bank of India. His appointment to the top post came after a distinguished tenure as deputy MD at Axis Bank. Prior to his senior leadership roles at Axis Bank, Anand served as the founding MD and CEO of Axis Asset Management Company.

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The notice issued to Anand emerges amid widespread scrutiny of electoral records affecting several prominent Delhi residents. High-profile figures across political and public spheres — including BJP veteran LK Advani, former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and former CM Arvind Kejriwal — have similarly received administrative notices regarding discrepancies in their voter records

In response, poll officials clarified that receiving a notice does not signify immediate removal from the voter list. To ease compliance, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections in Delhi to October 30, with Maharashtra’s deadline set for October 12.

The poll body has further instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to visit the residences of flagged voters to collect and verify documents directly, eliminating the need for individuals to attend physical hearings at election offices except in exceptional circumstances.