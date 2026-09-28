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Smallcap stock jumps 14%; company fixes October 1 as record date for 800% dividend payout

Smallcap stock jumps 14%; company fixes October 1 as record date for 800% dividend payout

RSYSTEMS282.74(20.00%)

The company has recently fixed October 1, 2026 (Thursday), as the record date for the second interim dividend for the financial year 2026.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 3:24 PM IST
Smallcap stock jumps 14%; company fixes October 1 as record date for 800% dividend payoutThe smallcap firm commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of around Rs 3,150 crore.

Shares of R Systems International Ltd surged 14.45 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a high of Rs 269.75. The stock was last seen trading 12.69 per cent higher at Rs 265.60. Despite today's rise, it remains down 34.80 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. At this level, the smallcap firm commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of around Rs 3,150 crore.

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R Systems has recently fixed October 1, 2026 (Thursday), as the record date for the second interim dividend for the financial year 2026.

"...the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2026 as declared by the Board of Directors of R Systems International Ltd (Company) at its meeting held on Friday, September 25, 2026," the company said in a filing.

The company had earlier announced a second interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, translating to 800 per cent on the face value of Re 1.

"Declared the Second Interim Dividend for the year 2026 of Rs 8/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each i.e., 800 per cent. The aforesaid Second Interim Dividend for the year 2026 will be paid on or before October 24, 2026. The Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders for the Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2026 is Thursday, October 01, 2026," it also said.

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R Systems Q1 results

R Systems said it reported revenue of Rs 601.7 crore ($63.6 million), registering year-on-year (YoY) growth of 30.2 per cent in INR terms and 17.7 per cent in dollar terms.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 120.7 crore ($12.8 million), registering a growth of 51.4 per cent YoY.

Adjusted net profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 62.9 crore ($6.6 million), up 35.4 per cent YoY.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 3:24 PM IST
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