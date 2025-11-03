Suspected technical issue: Air India's San Francisco–Delhi flight makes precautionary landing in Mongolia

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi made a precautionary landing in Mongolia on Saturday after the crew detected a possible technical issue midair. The airline confirmed that flight AI174, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, diverted to Ulaanbaatar, where it landed safely.

In a statement on X, Air India said, "AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks."

The airline added that assistance was being provided to all passengers as engineers examined the aircraft. "We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity," the statement said.

Air India also apologised for the disruption caused. "We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority," the airline said. It, however, did not specify the nature of the suspected technical issue.