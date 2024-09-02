scorecardresearch
Business Today
Swati Maliwal case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar gets bail, to not be given official role in CMO

Swati Maliwal case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar gets bail, to not be given official role in CMO

The apex court, however, directed that Bibhav Kumar should not be reinstated as a personal assistant or be given any official assignment in the Chief Minister's Office.

Swati Maliwal case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar granted bail by SC Swati Maliwal case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar granted bail by SC

Swati Maliwal case: The Supreme Court has granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister’s residence.

The apex court, however, directed that Bibhav Kumar should not be reinstated as a personal assistant or be given any official assignment in the Chief Minister’s Office.

In the first information report (FIR), Maliwal alleged that Kumar slapped her 7-8 times without any provocation, pounced on her, kicked her chest and pelvis, and deliberately pulled up her shirt at Kejriwal's residence when she went to meet the Delhi Chief Minister on May 13.

Based on Maliwal's complaint, Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18. 

The Delhi High Court had rejected Kumar plea challenging his arrest last month. Kumar sought to declare his arrest illegal under Section 41A of the CrPC. Delhi Police opposed the petition, stating Kumar was arrested lawfully. The Supreme Court subsequently expressed shock over the incident, questioning the conduct at the Chief Minister's residence and criticised Kumar's actions.

Published on: Sep 02, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
