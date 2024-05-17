'Swati was sent to trap Kejriwal in conspiracy': Atishi alleges BJP of using 'dirty tricks'

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Friday said that Swati Maliwal was sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on May 13 by BJP to trap in a conspiracy.

"To trap Kejriwal in a conspiracy, Swati was sent to Kejriwal's house by BJP; a dirty trick by BJP," she said.

"The idea was to put false blame on Kejriwal. Swati Maliwal has become the face of the entire conspiracy planned by BJP to defame Kejriwal. She came to the house without any appointment. When asked about the reason of her visit, she lied to the security by saying that she had an appointment with CM. The security team then cross-checked and found out that there was no appointment. She was stopped at the gate but she started threatening the security present there that she will take away their jobs. Maliwal somehow managed to gatecrash CM's house and then did all the drame," Atishi concluded.

Earlier in the day, a video went viral on social media, showing Maliwal having an argument with the staff at Kejriwal's residence.

Atishi further mentioned that the footage showed that accusations made by Maliwal are false and she can be seen threatening police officials at the residence.

"The video which has come out today shows her sitting comfortably in the drawing room (of the CM house) and threatening the police officials. She was also seen threatening Bibhav Kumar and using abusive language in the video. Neither her clothes were torn nor any injury on her head can be seen in the video," the minister added.

Meanwhile, Maliwal hit back at her own party by saying that “The leaders who joined the party yesterday dubbed a party worker active for 20 years as a BJP agent. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in a press conference and now a U-turn,” she posted on social platform X.