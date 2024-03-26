'Take stringent action': Congress' Supriya Shrinate lands in trouble for comments against Kangana, NCW writes to EC

Congress' Supriya Shrinate has landed in trouble for allegedly making objectionable comments against Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections from Himachal's Mandi. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Election Commission, seeking stringent action against Supriya Shrinate.

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said it was very unfortunate that a woman was using such derogatory language against another woman. "NCW has taken it very seriously. We have written to the Election Commission to take stringent action against the party and the leader. Not only one leader but two leaders are saying the same thing on Twitter and later denying that they have made such a post. They owe an apology to Kangana," she said while speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post on BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma says, "It is very unfortunate that a woman is using such derogatory language against another woman... NCW has taken it very seriously. We… pic.twitter.com/s4Ca9Gzawx — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

"They are big leaders in their party and better conduct is expected from both of them. I hope that Sonia Ji will take action against both of them. Kangana's reply is very dignified and she took a stance with dignity. A complaint has already been sent to the Election Commission."

A day after Kangana was named as the BJP candidate from Mandi, a post was shared on Shrinate's Insta account, showing a photo of a scantily-clad Kangana, with a derogatory caption.

Supriya Shrinate claimed that the social media post, which was later taken down, was made by someone who had access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She also blamed a parody account that was misusing her name on X.

“Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that to a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” Supriya Shrinate said.

However, Kangana hit back at the Congress leader, saying, "Every woman deserves her dignity".

"Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said.

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts, and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity...," she added.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to sack Supriya Shrinate.



