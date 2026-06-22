Tamil Nadu Ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 5, dozens fighting for recovery

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak incident at a private fish meal export factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district has risen to five, with three more women dying overnight after the industrial accident, according to the state Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

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The leak occurred on June 21 at a production unit located in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam. According to the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, a total of 74 workers were affected by the toxic gas exposure during routine operations at the factory.

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"Two fatalities were recorded by 8 pm on June 21, while three additional deaths were reported overnight," the department said in an official statement.

The incident triggered a large-scale emergency response, with medical teams, district administration officials, police personnel, and fire and rescue services rushing to the site. Workers exposed to the gas reported symptoms such as breathlessness, persistent coughing, chest discomfort, eye irritation, and varying degrees of respiratory distress.

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Health officials said that 67 workers remain hospitalised and are being treated across four medical facilities in Chennai and Tiruvallur district. Two workers have been discharged after receiving medical care.

"The 67 patients currently under observation are receiving care across four medical facilities, with a significant number requiring critical support," the department said.

Providing an update on the condition of the patients, the Health Department stated, "The exposed individuals presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation, including respiratory distress and irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract."

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“Among those undergoing treatment, 29 patients have been admitted to Vels Medical College Hospital, where eight are on ventilator support and 11 are receiving oxygen-assisted care in the intensive care unit. Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital is treating 18 patients, including eight on ventilators,” said the Health Department.

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Health officials stated, “At Stanley Medical College Hospital, 10 patients are under observation, with five on ventilator support. Another 10 critically affected workers are receiving treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai, where all are currently on ventilators.”

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the ammonia leak. Officials said safety protocols, operational procedures, and possible equipment failures are being examined.

(With inputs from PTI)

