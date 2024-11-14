Tamil Nadu weather: Chennai weathers storm, but 23 districts across state put on heavy rain warning for tomorrow

Tamil Nadu continues to see heavy rainfall and waterlogging on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rain for Friday, with Chennai and surrounding areas set to feel the brunt.

While parts of Chennai are expected to see moderate showers on Thursday, IMD’s warning covers much of the state and neighboring areas, with alerts for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka due to a low-pressure system building over the Bay of Bengal.

Tuesday night’s rain in Chennai left the city soaked, and isolated areas are primed for another round of heavy showers. With temperatures ranging from a cool 24 degrees Celsius to a high of 30, the city will stay under partly cloudy skies as rainfall continues.

But despite the weather, officials have announced no school closures in Chennai, confirming that all educational institutions will remain open on November 14.

The IMD bulletin also calls for significant rainfall across twenty-three Tamil Nadu districts on Thursday, including Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

The low-pressure system is pushing moisture inland, expected to sustain rainfall through November 16, targeting Tamil Nadu’s central and southern areas. The forecast points to more showers across coastal districts as the system closes in, keeping the state braced for additional rainfall in the days ahead.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Puducherry, warning of isolated heavy rainfall through Saturday, November 16. Several districts, including those along the north coast and delta regions, are expected to experience intensified rain, prompting officials to urge residents to stay cautious.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated, “The Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared for the rains.” He shared that resources have been bolstered, with 1,194 motor pumps and 152 super sucker machines deployed, marking a 21% increase compared to October. “There is no report of flooding in the metropolis,” he confirmed, noting that 21 out of 22 subways in Chennai remain operational.

Stalin added, “Based on the direction of our CM, we have inspected all the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) centres of Chennai Corporation. We have enquired about the impact of today’s rain and the arrangements made by GCC. All arrangements have been made.” Addressing preparedness measures, he said, “Based on the study of the impact of rains in October, we have increased the number of motor pumps and volunteers.”