Tamil Nadu weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur on alert

Heavy rains are forecast for Tamil Nadu this week as a brewing system over the Bay of Bengal sets the stage for intense weather across the region.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts from November 13 to 15, with warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall in cities including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

Related Articles

The northeast monsoon season, responsible for almost half of Tamil Nadu’s annual rainfall, began with a lukewarm start. However, a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal has triggered rainfall along the coast since the weekend, and a low-pressure area is expected to form within 36 hours, intensifying the weather system. This development is likely to deliver much-needed precipitation, particularly to coastal areas.

Between November 11 and 15, Tamil Nadu, along with neighboring Puducherry, is expected to experience isolated heavy rains ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. IMD officials have urged residents to stay informed of weather updates, especially as heavy downpours are forecast to impact Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Ramanathapuram.

In addition to Tamil Nadu, neighboring states will also feel the effects of this system. Heavy rains are anticipated in Andhra Pradesh between November 12 and 14, in Kerala from November 13 to 16, and across South Interior Karnataka on November 14. Residents in affected areas are encouraged to take necessary precautions as weather conditions evolve.

Fisherfolk have been cautioned against venturing out into the sea until November 17 due to expected squally weather, with wind speeds reaching up to 55 kmph. Strong winds are likely along both the northern and southern coasts of Tamil Nadu, as well as the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin region, posing risks for those at sea.

Despite the rainfall projected over the next week, IMD estimates suggest that statewide rainfall will be below normal until November 14, with more intense precipitation expected from November 15 onward.