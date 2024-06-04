Tamluk Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Will BJP's Abhijit Ganguly trump TMC's 'Khela Hobe' fame Debangshu Bhattacharya?

Tamluk (West Bengal) Election Results 2024: Former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP leader Abhijit Ganguly is up against ruling TMC's 'Khela Hobe' fame Debangshu Bhattacharya in Tamluk, a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari. The Tamluk Lok Sabha seat is currently with Dibyendu Adhikari, who won this seat in 2019 as a TMC candidate but later joined the BJP following the footsteps of his brother Suvendu.

Related Articles

Debangshu Bhattcharya is TMC's state IT cell in-charge. He shot to fame ahead of the 2021 assembly polls for penning the 'khela hobe' song, which became Mamata Banerjee's favourite war cry for the assembly elections. Bhattacharya is among the party's most recognisable youth faces on social media. To take him on, the BJP has fielded former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly.

During his judgeship, Ganguly had taken a tough stand in corruption cases in the state involving TMC leaders. In 2022, he directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools in West Bengal.

While Debangshu and Ganguly are in the fray, the real fight in Tamluk is between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. In the 2021 assembly elections, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, one of the seven assembly segments under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in Purba Medinipur.

For Mamata Banerjee, it has become a battle of prestige to defeat BJP in Tamluk. Suvendu, too, would like to solidify his grip in the district by snatching away the seat from the TMC. The West Bengal Chief Minister has vowed to take revenge for his historic defeat from Nandigram.

The Tamluk constituency, part of the Adhikari family fortress in Purba Medinipur, is evenly poised between the BJP and the TMC according to the assembly election outcomes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dibyendu Adhikari had bagged a little over 50 per cent votes, while the BJP nominee got nearly 37 per cent votes in Tamluk. CPI(M) bagged about 9.4 per cent of votes. This time, the CPI-M has fielded Sayan Banerjee.

During the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP bagged three out of the seven assembly seats, while the TMC secured triumph in the remaining four. Notably, several segments witnessed intense competition between the two parties, with winning margins falling below 2,000 votes in at least four constituencies - Tamluk, Moyna, Mahisadal, and Nandigram.

The Adhikari family, reputed for its influence across significant areas of Purba Medinipur, has allied with the saffron party following Suvendu's entry into the BJP. Sisir Adhikari, the patriarch of the Adhikari family, secured victory in neighbouring Kanthi constituency for three consecutive elections until 2019 under the TMC banner. Presently, his youngest son Soumendu Adhikari is contesting from the same seat as a BJP candidate.

Nandigram, where the anti-land acquisition movement in 2007 against the then Left Front government was instrumental in Mamata Banerjee's rise to power in 2011 in Bengal, is in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. Suvendu Adhikari, then as lieutenant of Mamata, had played a major role in leading that movement.