TARC Ishva sets new standards in sustainable luxury with India’s first four-side open residences

TARC Ishva is redefining luxury real estate in Gurugram offering panoramic views, abundant natural light, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Inspired by the idea of limitless perspectives, the project emphasises architectural innovation through column-free corners, sustainable design practices, and expansive green spaces.

In a conversation with Business Today TV, Amar Sarin, Managing Director & CEO of TARC Limited, shares insights on TARC Ishva, projected as Gurugram’s first four-side open residences. Strategically located in Sector 63A on Golf Course Extension Road, Ishva combines urban connectivity with tranquil living, making it an attractive choice for families. From redefining architectural design to setting new benchmarks in sustainable luxury, he explains how the project embodies modern Indian aspirations for exclusive, wellness-driven living.

What makes TARC Ishva revolutionary in India's luxury real estate market?

TARC Ishva brings to Gurugram the first-ever Four-Side Open Residences — an innovative concept that enables residents to quite literally “Own the Horizon.” Unlike conventional luxury apartments that restrict natural light and scenic views, Ishva’s design offers uninterrupted, panoramic perspectives from all four directions, establishing a new benchmark for premium living across the National Capital Region.

What inspired the Four-Side Open design concept?

The inspiration comes from a simple yet powerful thought: What if homes could offer limitless views? TARC’s vision has always been about creating lifestyle destinations rather than just residences. The owl, chosen as the project’s mascot, symbolizes foresight, wisdom, and the ability to look in all directions — perfectly mirroring the design philosophy of providing sweeping, unobstructed vistas.

This design allows residents to start their day with sunrise views on one side and end it with sunsets on the other. The fluid blend of indoor and outdoor spaces builds a rare bond with nature within city living. Natural light and free-flowing ventilation from every direction not only elevate the lifestyle experience but also enhance energy efficiency and overall wellness.

How does architectural innovation actually work?

The highlight lies in the column-free corners that ensure clear, open views from all four directions. Where typical apartments have structural barriers that block sightlines, TARC Ishva’s architecture removes such obstructions. This ensures abundant daylight and natural ventilation across spaces, cutting reliance on artificial lighting and creating vibrant, breathing homes.

How does TARC Ishva address the growing demand for sustainable luxury living?

TARC Ishva showcases that true luxury can coexist with sustainability. Beyond the residences themselves, the project emphasizes eco-friendly design principles and expansive green landscapes. This approach not only enhances the quality of life but also reflects the evolving responsibility toward environmental stewardship in India’s luxury housing segment.

What makes the location strategic for luxury living in India?

Situated in Sector 63A along Golf Course Extension Road, TARC Ishva provides unmatched accessibility to Gurugram’s core business hubs through major 84-meter and 24-meter arterial roads. Residents benefit from proximity to premium educational institutions and leisure destinations, combining urban convenience with serene living—making it an especially attractive choice for families seeking uncompromised lifestyle standards.

How is the Indian luxury real estate market responding to innovative concepts like this?

India’s luxury real estate sector, particularly in Gurugram, is rapidly evolving with a growing demand for innovation, sustainability, and curated design. Today’s homebuyers want more than just traditional luxury; they seek integrated lifestyle enhancements through smart automation, wellness amenities, and branded residences that harmonize eco-sensitivity with sophistication.

This shift is powering the emergence of high-rise, low-density developments that prioritise privacy, community living, and future-ready features. Gurugram continues to spearhead this evolution, with discerning buyers driving strong demand for projects like TARC Ishva. The response to Ishva has exceeded expectations, reinforcing its role as a milestone in differentiated luxury residences.

How does this concept align with modern Indian aspirations for luxury living?

For modern Indians, luxury living is defined by homes that blend wellness, technology, and sustainability with exclusivity and personalization. The focus has moved from grandiose displays to homes that deliver meaningful, value-driven lifestyles. Privacy, bespoke experiences, and world-class craftsmanship are now at the forefront of buying decisions.

TARC Ishva’s Four-Side Open Residences embody these aspirations — offering a rare mix of prestige, design innovation, and lifestyle freedom. It empowers residents to experience luxury not as a symbol of excess, but as an elevated, enriching way of life — truly allowing them to “own their horizon.