Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Tariff tensions flare, but Indian Army and US forces train together in Alaska exercise

Tariff tensions flare, but Indian Army and US forces train together in Alaska exercise

Images released showed Indian soldiers disembarking from a C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and assembling for a ceremonial welcome.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025 8:46 AM IST
Tariff tensions flare, but Indian Army and US forces train together in Alaska exerciseThe exercise will culminate in live-fire drills and simulated high-altitude combat scenarios, with a focus on interoperability in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

An Indian Army contingent has arrived in Alaska for Yudh Abhyas 2025, the latest edition of the annual India–US joint military exercise that focuses on mountain warfare, heliborne operations, and multi-domain tactical readiness.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that the drills, held at Fort Wainwright from September 1 to 14, will see Indian troops train alongside U.S. soldiers in extreme conditions. “Alongside U.S. 11th Airborne Division troops, they'll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS & joint tactical drills—boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness,” the MEA said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Images released showed Indian soldiers disembarking from a C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and assembling for a ceremonial welcome.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Indian side is represented by a battalion from the Madras Regiment. They will be paired with the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment — known as the “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team — from the U.S. 11th Airborne Division.

Over the two weeks, soldiers will practice a wide range of operations including casualty evacuation, combat medical aid, employment of surveillance drones, rockcraft, and coordinated use of artillery, aviation, and electronic warfare systems. Working groups of subject-matter experts will also meet to share lessons on UAS and counter-UAS tactics, information warfare, communications, and logistics.

Advertisement

The exercise will culminate in live-fire drills and simulated high-altitude combat scenarios, with a focus on interoperability in United Nations peacekeeping operations. Officials said the training reflects a deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States, and growing emphasis on readiness across multiple domains.

Published on: Sep 2, 2025 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today