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Tata Sons board meeting today: RBI listing ruling, Chandrasekaran retention on agenda

Tata Sons board meeting today: RBI listing ruling, Chandrasekaran retention on agenda

Ownership of Tata Sons remains divided on the listing matter. Tata Trusts holds roughly 66% of the holding firm, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds around 18%, has long supported a public float. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, opposes a listing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 11:14 AM IST
Tata Sons board meeting today: RBI listing ruling, Chandrasekaran retention on agendaThe central bank last week turned down Tata Sons’ application to give up its NBFC status.

The board of Tata Sons is meeting in Mumbai today (September 17), to navigate a major regulatory setback after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected its request to surrender its non-banking financial company (NBFC) registration.

The crucial board gathering also coincides with leadership uncertainty around Chairman N Chandrasekaran and a continuing governance stalemate at Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027, clearing the way for a top-level leadership transition.

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The development follows pushback from Noel Tata, who declined to support a proposed third term for Chandrasekaran during a board meeting in February. Noel Tata continues to favor a leadership transition at the holding company.

The central bank last week turned down Tata Sons’ application to give up its NBFC status. The holding company had filed the request in March 2024 after strengthening its balance sheet and repaying more than ₹21,000 crore of debt, aiming to exit the regulatory framework that mandates upper-layer NBFCs to list on stock exchanges.

Ownership of Tata Sons remains divided on the matter. Tata Trusts holds roughly 66% of the holding firm, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds around 18%, has long supported a public float. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, firmly opposes a listing and reportedly made his stance a condition for backing Chandrasekaran’s renewal earlier this year.

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The regulatory directive also impacts the group's succession timeline. Chandrasekaran informed the board in August that he would not seek a third term once his current tenure concludes in February 2027 — a decision taken before the RBI ruling.

An executive continuity becomes vital if Tata Sons is ultimately forced to pursue a listing, as prospective investors will demand long-term leadership clarity. As a result, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee could potentially ask Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision and seek another term, putting his future directly on today's agenda alongside the RBI directive.

However, selecting a successor remains stalled by an internal conflict at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the two primary Tata Trusts.

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While Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) — holder of a 27.98% stake — stated on August 13 that it respected Chandrasekaran’s decision and had begun forming a selection committee, SRTT (which holds 23.56%) cannot convene trustee meetings due to ongoing proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. The authority restrained SRTT from holding meetings following complaints submitted to its office.

The governance impasse has already disrupted corporate proceedings, causing the adjournment of Tata Sons’ annual general meeting on August 18 when the two main trusts failed to jointly nominate a representative.

Under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, the selection committee for a new chairman comprises five members, three of whom must be jointly nominated by SDTT and SRTT. Until the trust dispute is resolved, the search process remains effectively frozen.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 7:41 AM IST
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