'Tech isn't a spectator sport': Investor blasts celebrity-driven AI events in Mumbai 

As China’s DeepSeek R1 model makes waves in the global AI landscape, outperforming industry giants like OpenAI and Meta, an Indian investor has sparked a critical conversation about India’s approach to technology and innovation. Dilip Kumar, a prominent investor, has expressed deep concerns about how the country is treating technology — “as a spectacle” rather than a space for real innovation.

“I’m convinced India will never be able to compete with the US and China in technology if we keep treating it as a spectacle,” Kumar wrote, responding to news about an upcoming event dubbed Asia’s largest AI summit set to take place in Mumbai later this month. The event’s speaker lineup, surprisingly, features Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and YouTube influencers — figures Kumar believes have little relevance to the core of AI development.

A bunch of influential folks are organising, Asia’s “largest AI event” in Mumbai later this month, and the speaker lineup has Bollywood celebrities,… — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) February 3, 2025

“These are people who haven’t written a single line of code in their lives,” he added, questioning the event’s true value for India’s tech ecosystem.

Kumar’s frustration stems from a stark comparison with how countries like the US and China have established themselves as leaders in artificial intelligence. “A country doesn’t become a technology leader through celebrity endorsements or political speeches,” he asserted.

According to Kumar, real AI innovation emerges from the work of PhDs, engineers, founders, and individuals who “write code, build models, and deploy systems at scale.”

His comments coincide with DeepSeek’s stunning achievement. The Hangzhou-based startup developed its R1 model for just $6 million, yet managed to outperform models from OpenAI—an organization backed by billions of dollars in investment from tech giants like Microsoft. DeepSeek’s success lies not in flashy events but in cutting-edge research, university lab collaborations, and a strong foundation in open-source contributions.

“The US and China didn’t lead in AI because of influencer summits. They did it through university labs, open-source contributions, and startup founders building from first principles,” Kumar noted, emphasizing that India’s current trajectory misses the mark. He stressed the urgent need to shift focus from optics to substance, urging stakeholders to create an ecosystem that prioritizes builders over brand ambassadors.

“Technology isn’t a spectator sport. If India wants to lead, we must put real builders at the center of the conversation,” Kumar concluded.

