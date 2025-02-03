scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
OpenAI launches 'deep research' feature for select ChatGPT users as DeepSeek's popularity surges

Feedback

OpenAI launches 'deep research' feature for select ChatGPT users as DeepSeek's popularity surges

OpenAI has launched a new feature called Deep Research for ChatGPT Pro users, aiming to facilitate detailed and complex research. Initially available on the web version, this tool is designed for professionals requiring precise information, with plans to expand access and capabilities soon.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The case against OpenAI was originally filed by ANI in the Delhi High Court. The case against OpenAI was originally filed by ANI in the Delhi High Court.

OpenAI has launched a new feature called Deep Research for ChatGPT Pro users. This tool is designed to assist professionals in fields such as finance, science, policy, and engineering by providing precise and reliable information. It can also help everyday users make informed decisions on matters like purchasing a car or home appliances.

Related Articles

Unlike quick answer tools, Deep Research is intended for users who need to analyse multiple sources carefully. Users can select the 'deep research' option in ChatGPT's interface, enter a query, and attach files or spreadsheets if necessary. The AI takes between 5 to 30 minutes to generate a response, notifying users when it is ready.

Currently, the Deep Research feature is available only on the web version of ChatGPT, with plans to integrate it into mobile and desktop apps later this month. At present, responses are text-only, but OpenAI intends to add images, data visualisations, and other analytical outputs soon.

The feature is being rolled out starting today for ChatGPT Pro users, with a limit of 100 queries per month. OpenAI plans to extend access to Plus and Team users next, followed by Enterprise customers. However, the feature is not available in the UK, Switzerland, or the European Economic Area, with no release timeline provided for these regions.

There are concerns about the accuracy of AI-generated research due to the potential for hallucinations or misleading information. To mitigate this, OpenAI states that each Deep Research response will include citations and a summary of its reasoning to help users verify the information.

Deep Research is powered by a specialised version of OpenAI's new o3 model, designed for web browsing and data analysis. This model employs reinforcement learning, improving through trial and error. It is capable of searching, interpreting, and analysing large amounts of text, images, and PDFs from the internet, adapting its approach based on the information encountered, processing user-uploaded files, generating and refining graphs using Python, and embedding visuals from websites in its responses.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 03, 2025, 8:38 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement