Telangana Exit Polls 2024: BJP is expected to sweep the Southern state, says Axis My India

Telangana exit polls: All the 17 constituencies in Telangana, with 3.17 crore voters, went to the polls on May 13. The three-way contest between Congress, BJP, and BRS saw 525 total candidates in the fray.

According to Axis My India-India Today exit poll, BJP is predicted to win 11-12 seats, Congress 4-6 seats, BRS 0-1 seat, and AIMIM 0-1 seats. When it comes to vote share, BJP is expected to enjoy 43 per cent, followed by Congress with 39 per cent, BRS with 13 per cent, and 'others' with 3 per cent.

Related Articles

Poll pundits have called it a 'tsunami' in this land-locked state. The collapse of BRS helped the BJP immensely, said the pundits. Moreover, they believe that there is a tight fight for the Hyderabad seat that AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi represents.

Agencies BRS BJP INC India Today-Axis My India 0-1 11-12 4-6 Today's Chanakya 0 12 5 C-Voter Times Now 9 7 Jan Ki Baat Polstrat Matrize 0-3 6-9 5-8 PMARQ

In the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) won nine of the 17 seats, Congress won three seats, BJP won four seats and AIMIM won one seat with Asaduddin Owaisi winning from Hyderabad constituency. However, Home Minister Amit Shah said BJP would win 10 of the 17 seats.

The 17 seats in question are Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Adilabad, Nagarkurnool, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Zahirabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Medak, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Bhongir.

In Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking his fifth term from the AIMIM stronghold, while BJP fielded Bharatnatyam dancer and entrepreneur Madhavi Latha. In Secunderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is seeking a third term, with Congress fielding Danam Nagender and BRS fielding T Padma Rao Goud against him.

In Karimnagar BJP fielded former state party chief and the current MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, against BRS’ B Vinod Kumar and Congress’ Velichala Rajender Rao.

Telangana registered an overall voter turnout of around 53 percent, with many crossing the 50 per cent threshold.