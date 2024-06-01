Krishnanagar Results 2024: Will TMC's Mahua Moitra hold the fort against resurgent BJP?

Krishnanagar Exit Polls: The exit poll results for West Bengal showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may increase its tally from 18 seats in 2019 to 26-31 seats. This surge would position the BJP ahead of the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has traditionally been the dominant political force in the state.

Consequently, Mamata Banerjee's party may secure only 11-14 seats out of West Bengal's total 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The Left could secure 0-2 seats while other parties may not win any. BJP is expected to receive 46% of the votes, TMC 40%. The Left and other parties are projected to get around 12% and 2% of the vote share respectively, according to India Today-Axis My India poll.

West Bengal's Krishnanagar is one of the most watched constituencies. Krishnanagar is one of the prominent 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. It was established during the fourth Lok Sabha elections in 1967.

The parliamentary constituency went to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13, 2024.

The constituency consists of seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies: Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, and Krishnanagar Dakshin, encompassing the entire Nadia district area.

Agencies BJP TMC INDIA India Today-Axis My India 26-31 11-14 0-2 Today's Chanakya 24(+/-5) 17(+/-5) - C Voter 23-27 13-17 - Times Now 21 20 - Jan Ki Baat 21-26 16-18 0-2 Polstrat 17 24 1 Matrize 21-25 16-20 0-1 PMARQ 22 20 -

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency has historically been dominated by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), securing victory in 9 out of 13 Lok Sabha elections since 1967. Trinamool Congress has won the elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019. The BJP clinched its only win here in 1999, while the Indian National Congress has never succeeded in winning this seat.

In this election, Trinamool repeated Mahua Moitra as its candidate, Amrita Roy represented the BJP. For the INDIA alliance, SM Saadi of CPI (M) will contested for the election. CPM and Congress have joined hands for INDIA bloc. Trinamool Congress, which also a member of the INDIA alliance, chose to compete for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal by itself.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mahua Moitra from TMC won against BJP's Kalyan Chaubey. Shantanu Jha from CPM secured the third position, with Intaz Ali Shah from the Congress following closely behind.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress was represented by Tapas Paul, who emerged victorious in the Krishnanagar constituency with 438,789 votes, defeating CPM’s Shantanu Jha who secured 367534 votes.

Key candidates

Mahua Moitra was disqualified as an MP in 2023 from the 17th Lok Sabha. A Lok Sabha disciplinary committee decided to disqualify her from the lower house after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that Moitra had released the confidential information of the Indian Parliament to a third party. Moitra refuted the charges and called her disqualification staged for speaking against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

BJP candidate Amrita Rao is the queen mother of Rajbari of Krishnanagar. Rao is the direct descendent of the famous 18th-century king of Bengal, Raja Krishna Chandra Dev. This will be her first time contesting any elections. She joined the BJP on March 20 this year.

