Lok Sabha elections 2024: How to change address details on Voter ID Card?

If you have relocated and your address has changed, you would be required to update your address on the Voter ID card as well since it is an official document.

Below is a step-by-step guide to assist you in changing the address on your Voter ID card online:

1. Go to the official National Voters Services portal

2. Select the ‘Shifting of Residence/Correction of Entries in Existing Electoral Roll’ option on the main page

3. Click on the ‘Form 8’ option. A new page will open where you can enter the required details

4. Choose the ‘Self’ option and then click ‘Submit’

5. Select the ‘Shifting of Residence’ option. Then select ‘Within Assembly Constituency’ or ‘Outside Assembly Constituency’ and click ‘Ok’

6. Select your ‘State, District and Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency’ and click ‘Next’

7. Enter your Aadhaar number, email and mobile number and click ‘Next’

8. Enter the new address and upload the supporting documents required for the address change. Click 'Next'

9. After filling in the declaration, enter the captcha code and click ‘Submit’.

After completing the above-mentioned steps, the ECI or Election Commission of India will process your request. After successful processing, ECI will make the relevant changes to your Voter ID card.

How to track the application status

You can track the status of Voter ID card address change by following the given steps:

1. Go to the official National Voters Services Portal

2. Click on ‘Track Application Status’

3. Enter the reference number, select the ‘State’ and click ‘Submit’. The progress status of your request application will be displayed on screen.

Once the updating process of your address is complete on the Voter ID, you can cast your vote in your new constituency.