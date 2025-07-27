At least six people died and more than 25 were injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday, according to officials. The incident took place on the stairway route to the temple as a large number of devotees gathered at the site. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident and said, “Six people have died in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited.”

The stampede occurred during a heavy influx of devotees, which led to crowd movement and confusion. Police and administration teams reached the temple area soon after the incident. Rescue and relief work is in progress.

Officials are working to identify the deceased and investigate the exact cause of the stampede. Five injured people have been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Bunty, told India Today TV that panic began after people reported an electric current in a pole near the temple. “There was a pole near the temple where people said they felt an electric current. That’s when people started panicking and a stampede followed,” he said.

However, police officials have stated that electrocution has been ruled out as the cause.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami responded to the incident through a post on social media platform X. He said that rescue teams from SDRF, local police, and other departments are working at the site. "The news of a stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple is extremely saddening. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams are on-site and engaged in relief and rescue operations," he wrote.

हरिद्वार स्थित मनसा देवी मंदिर मार्ग में भगदड़ मचने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। @uksdrf, स्थानीय पुलिस तथा अन्य बचाव दल मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं।



“I am in constant touch with the local administration and closely monitoring the situation. I pray to Mata Rani for the well-being of all devotees,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement expressing condolences. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected,” he said

Mansa Devi temple is dedicated to Goddess Mansa Devi. It is one of the five sacred sites or Panch Tirthas of Haridwar.