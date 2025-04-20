Tempo traveller hits parked IndiGo plane at Bengaluru airport as 'driver dozes off', DGCA launches probe

A tempo traveller collided with a grounded IndiGo A320 aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday, reported Moneycontrol. The incident, which took place around 12:15 pm, involved a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency and resulted in no reported injuries.

"On April 18, 2025, at around 12:15 pm, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported," the report stated citing a BIAL spokesperson.

Initial investigations suggest that the driver of the tempo traveller, contracted by Globe Ground India, dozed off before the vehicle hit the aircraft. A source told Moneycontrol, "Initial investigations revealed that the driver of the tempo traveller, deployed by Globe Ground India—a ground handling company—dozed off and only realised what had happened after the vehicle hit the aircraft."

The IndiGo aircraft, grounded since 2022 for engine repairs and classified as Aircraft on Ground (AOG), was struck while parked.

The vehicle is typically used to transport Akasa Air staff between their office and aircraft bays. Reportedly, the vehicle is used to transport Akasa Air staff between their office and aircraft bays.

However, according to another report, the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries. The incident did not disrupt airport operations or flight schedules.

In response to the incident, all necessary protocols were followed. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been informed, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances and prevent future occurrences.

IndiGo emphasised their awareness and response to the situation. "We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third-party ground vehicle. The investigations are ongoing and all necessary action shall be initiated as required," an Indigo spokesperson was quoted in a report. The focus remains on maintaining high safety standards and addressing any potential vulnerabilities in ground operations.