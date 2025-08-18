‘Terrible diplomacy’: Security expert on US calling off Aug 25 trade talks with India

The US calling off the upcoming round of trade talks with India is terrible diplomacy, said a national security expert. This cancellation comes as no resolution was arrived at during the Alaska meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin.

“Because US-Russia negotiations are incomplete, the Trump admin can’t make any concrete decisions on India. Washington has put India, a friendly strategic partner, in an indefinite holding pattern – terrible diplomacy on display,” said national security and Indo-Pacific expert, Derek J Grossman.

Grossman’s comment comes as sources said the planned visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25 to 29 has been called off. This move delays talks on a proposed trade agreement and affects hopes of relief from additional US tariffs on Indian goods starting August 27.

The current round of negotiations for the bilateral trade agreement is likely to be postponed to a later date, which has not yet been decided, the source added. The US embassy in New Delhi said it has no further information on the trade and tariff talks, which are being managed by the United States Trade Representative.

Earlier this month, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. This move has increased tensions between the two countries.

The new import tax, effective from August 27, will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent, among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations due to disagreements over opening India's farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

India's Foreign Ministry has said the country is being unfairly singled out for buying Russian oil while the United States and European Union continue to purchase goods from Russia.