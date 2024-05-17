Tesla remains 'silent' on its India plans: Report

Tesla has not yet communicated its India plans under the new EV policy, an official said on Friday. Elon Musk, who was supposed to visit India on April 21-22, postponed his trip at the last moment due to "very heavy Tesla obligations."

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, was also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

"They (Tesla) are just silent.. the (EV) policy was always meant for everybody," the official said when asked whether the company has communicated its plans to the government.

The official added that companies announce their own commercial decisions.

Earlier in April, Musk confirmed his visit to India in a post on X, saying, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India."

In June last year, during Modi's US visit, Musk met with him and expressed plans to visit India in 2024, expressing confidence that Tesla would soon enter the Indian market.

Musk's proposed visit had raised expectations that he would announce plans for Tesla to establish a presence in India, as well as his satellite internet venture, Starlink.

It was anticipated that he would reveal plans to set up a Tesla manufacturing unit in India, involving potential investments worth billions of dollars, and outline a strategy for selling Tesla electric cars in the country soon.

Additionally, Musk is interested in the Indian market for Starlink, awaiting regulatory approvals. In the past, he has called for a reduction in import duties to sell Tesla cars in India.

Musk's planned visit to India followed the government's announcement of a new electric vehicle policy. This policy offers import duty concessions to companies that set up manufacturing units in the country with a minimum investment of $500 million, aiming to attract major global players like Tesla.

Last month, Tesla's advisor, The Asia Group (TAG), attended the first stakeholders' meeting on the new EV policy. Participants included representatives from Vietnam's EV maker VinFast and major Indian manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

The meeting aimed to gather input for framing the new EV manufacturing policy guidelines. According to the policy, companies setting up EV passenger car manufacturing facilities in India can import a limited number of cars at a reduced customs duty of 15% on vehicles costing $35,000 and above for five years from the date of government approval.

Currently, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) face customs duties ranging from 70% to 100%, based on engine size and cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value. CBUs with a CIF value over $40,000 incur a 100% duty (for petrol engines over 3000 cc and diesel engines over 2500 cc), while those under $40,000 incur a 70% duty (for petrol engines under 3000 cc and diesel engines under 2500 cc).

The new EV policy aims to make India a manufacturing hub for EVs and attract investment from global manufacturers. Last year, Tesla requested duty reductions from the Indian government to import its vehicles into the country.