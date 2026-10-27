Cyclone Arnab in very severe category: Check IMD's list of 7 cyclone categories with wind speeds

The approaching cyclone has brought attention to the IMD's system for classifying tropical cyclones according to their intensity. The department categorises cyclonic systems into seven stages, from a depression to a super cyclonic storm, based on maximum sustained wind speeds averaged over three minutes.

READ THIS: Cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28; South Central Railway issues advisory

How IMD classifies cyclonic storms

The IMD uses sustained wind speeds to determine the intensity of a cyclonic system. The seven categories under its classification system are:

Why Cyclone Arnab is classified as a very severe cyclonic storm

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Cyclone Arnab falls under the very severe cyclonic storm category, which covers sustained wind speeds of 118-166 kmph. The IMD has forecast that the system will cross the coast with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, accompanied by gusts of up to 140 kmph. The forecast wind range at landfall straddles the lower threshold of this category, while the IMD's current classification identifies Arnab as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Cyclone intensity can change as a system moves over the sea. Meteorologists continuously monitor its wind speeds, atmospheric conditions, movement and satellite observations to determine whether it is strengthening or weakening.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab to evolve into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’: 53 trains cancelled, schools shut, evacuations underway

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Why cyclone classification matters

The IMD's classification system helps disaster management agencies, local administrations, fishermen and residents understand the intensity of a developing storm. However, the category alone does not determine the full extent of the damage. The cyclone's track, rainfall, coastal geography and the vulnerability of local infrastructure also influence the impact.

The IMD issues separate forecasts and warnings covering wind speeds, rainfall, sea conditions and the expected landfall location. People in affected areas should follow official advisories and evacuation instructions as the situation develops.