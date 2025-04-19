Tesla to debut in India this year; Elon Musk to visit after speaking with PM Modi

A day after a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed he would be visiting India later this year, marking a key step in Tesla’s long-anticipated entry into the Indian electric vehicle market.

Musk, who also leads the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under U.S. President Donald Trump, called it “an honour” to speak with the Indian Prime Minister. His statement came via a post on X, where he also hinted at the growing alignment between his companies and India’s tech and energy ambitions.

PM Modi, in his own post, said, “Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

The call comes at a pivotal time, as India and the U.S. work toward resolving tariff differences and pursuing deeper cooperation on trade. The conversation also coincides with U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s scheduled visit to India from April 21 to 24.

Musk and Modi last met in person during the Prime Minister’s U.S. visit in February, where Musk was accompanied by his children—X, Strider, and Azure. During that meeting, Musk presented Modi with a Starship hexagonal heatshield tile, symbolizing his interest in India’s tech-forward future.

Tesla is reportedly preparing to ship a few thousand electric vehicles to a port near Mumbai in the coming months. According to Bloomberg, the company is targeting sales in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore by the third quarter of 2025. Tesla has also begun hiring for positions related to showrooms and vehicle deliveries in India.

The company’s launch aligns with ongoing discussions between New Delhi and Washington over import tariffs, which are expected to play a decisive role in shaping Tesla’s long-term pricing and strategy for the Indian market.